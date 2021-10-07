CHICAGO (CBS) — White Sox ace Lance Lynn gave up five runs in 3 2/3 innings as Chicago fell to the Houston Astros on Thursday in the first game of the American League Division Series.
Designated hitter Jose Abreu drove in the lone run for the White Sox in the 8th inning in Houston, after recovering from a flulike illness that had his status in doubt before Thursday's game.
He flew to Houston Wednesday night to join the team after his fever broke.
The Astros held the White Sox to only seven hits, all singles.
The White Sox will hope Lucas Giolito can have better success against the dangerous Astros lineup in Game 2 on Friday, and that their own potent lineup can break through against Astros starter Framber Valdez, who has faced them twice this season, giving up seven runs in 13 1/3 innings.