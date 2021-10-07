CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago woman is desperate for answers about a devastating hit-and-run, her own. First officers had promising news about finding the driver, now, a roadblock.

Only on 2, she spoke to our Steven Graves about how she’s getting help with the investigation.

“Oh my God! Oh Jesus”

This is Fabienne Marthol in physical therapy. She lost her right leg as a result of the incident. Just days in, her spirit is strong.

But the pain is unlike anything most can imagine. Medicine does not even help.

“It’s like shooting pains that shoot to the part of your body that you no longer have. It’s a bit much for me,” said Marthol.

The fitness instructor, fashion designer, and model says her freedom is gone.

“The leg that I drive with, the leg that I sew with. The leg that I teach fitness with.”

On the night of September 17, she was planning a speed dating event.

While legally parked, at her trunk taking out items, a driver hit and pinned her. They left her lying, legs mangled, at 47th and King drive. Her friend found her.

“She looked at me with tears in her eyes and they never fell,” said Marthol.

She wants the person caught but wonders if officers may already know who the driver is.

That is because soon after this happened, Chicago Police tells Graves they were questioning a person of interest but had to let them go. Charges could not be filed. They referred him to the State’s Attorney’s office, but told him they could not say why.

Marthol hired attorneys who gave us a police report. It says a man saw it happen. He got a picture of the plate but didn’t see the driver.

“The biggest hang up in these cases is identifying the hit and run driver,” her lawyer said. “It could change the whole situation.”

There’s now a hunt for surveillance video.

Video from Marthol’s lawyer says is most likely there, but police do not have it.

“I thought this was an open and closed case, but someone’s got to come up front and let it be known – ‘ok, it was be who did this.”

Marthol says she’s speaking up for the many open hit & run cases where victims died.

“So, take it serious. Solve these cases,” Marthol said. “And I’m just grateful that I made it.”

The State’s Attorney’s office could not provide more information citing an on-going investigation and work with law enforcement partners.