CHICAGO (CBS) — A 2-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man were wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday afternoon in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
Police said the victims were getting into a car in the 8400 block of South Sangamon Street around 4:45 p.m., when someone in a silver SUV drove down the street and started shooting.
The 2-year-old girl was shot in the arm and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.
The man was shot in the upper right thigh, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
CPD: 2-year-old girl & 25-year-old man shot at 84th and Sangamon. Both at the hospital in “good condition.” Police say shooter was in a silver SUV. No arrests @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/f4Jdl5qxQ1
— Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) October 8, 2021
No one was in custody Friday evening.
Area Two detectives were investigating.