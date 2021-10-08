CHICAGO (CBS) — As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, the city of Aurora is honoring three local heroes.
Three U.S. Marines from Aurora who were killed in Iraq will have the streets of their childhood homes named after them.READ MORE: Latest Report Card On CPD Reforms Calls Out Failures In Anjanette Young Raid, Lack Of Training For School Resource Officers
Lance Corporals Hector Ramos, Edwardo Lopez and Jesse Delatorre all died in Iraq between 2005 and 2007.READ MORE: MISSING SISTERS: 3-Year-Old Sadoriea Payne And 4-Year-Old Jadore Payne Last Seen Saturday In Calumet City
The three separate street dedications will take place on Sunday.MORE NEWS: Woman Upset With Chicago Finance Department After Car Is Towed During The Night; Wants A Refund