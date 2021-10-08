CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago firefighter has died after contracting COVID-19, the fourth such active-duty COVID death in the department.
Michael Pickering, 45, joined the Chicago Fire Department in 2003 and was last assigned to Engine 29 in the Bridgeport neighborhood.
He has an adult son and two teenaged daughters, fire department spokesman Larry Langford said.
Funeral arrangements are pending.