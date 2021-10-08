CHICAGO (CBS)– The latest report of the City of Chicago’s policing reform efforts has been released.
The report also said the Chicago Police Department has made strides in community engagement, but there's much more to be done.
The monitor said issues with CPD’s data, specifically relating to police foot pursuits, created a major roadblock to reform.
In all, the police department had 51 deadlines during this period and hit 26 of them.
The CBS2 Investigators reached out to CPD on these issues outlined in the report. We’re still waiting for a response.
CPD plans to hold a press conference later Friday afternoon to respond to the report.
