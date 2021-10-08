CHICAGO (CBS) — Showers continue to pinwheel across our area this afternoon as low-pressure spins overhead. Isolated thunderstorms and brief cold air funnels (not reaching the ground) are possible through sunset.
Overall, there is less instability and wind shear today, so storms are smaller. Dewpoints hold in the uncomfortable range (60s) right through the weekend.
The weather for the marathon Sunday will be more favorable for spectators than for runners–too warm, windy and humid.
Best chance for organized showers or storms this weekend will develop on Columbus Day.
Way warmer than normal this weekend. Our average high is 66 degrees!
TONIGHT: SHOWERS TAPER OFF THIS EVENING. MILD. LOW 62.
SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. WARM. HIGH 79.
COLUMBUS DAY: SHOWERS & STORMS DEVELOP. HIGH 80.