CHICAGO (CBS) — The very public war of words between Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx appears to be over.

It all started when the mayor questioned Foxx’s decision not to file any charges in a deadly South Austin shootout.

Foxx then criticized the mayor at a news conference. On Friday, the mayor’s office said the two sides met and had a productive meeting.

Both Lightfoot and Foxx released statements saying they are committed to working together to reduce crime in the city.

