CHICAGO (CBS) — When you read through a court-appointed independent monitor’s latest progress report on the Chicago Police Department’s reform efforts, you can see the results of CBS 2’s investigative journalism.

Independent Monitor Maggie Hickey’s fourth report on CPD’s compliance with a consent decree mandating sweeping changes in policing focuses on the lack of trust the police department has still yet earned from the community, especially the Black and Latino communities..

One prime example used was CBS 2’s investigative work into the wrong raid at Anjanette Young‘s apartment. It calls out CPD for its handling of that raid as well as the department’s search warrant process. Of course, the CBS 2 Investigators have spent three years exposing repeated wrong police raids at innocent people’s homes.

Hickey called out the Chicago Police Department for failing to get community input before they created a new search warrant policy.

Also mentioned is that fact that the Police Department lacks transparency, and how CBS 2 had to wait over a year to get search warrant records.

Ultimately the CBS 2 Investigators were able to analyze the data, and found Black and Brown neighborhoods were targeted the most. The monitor is telling the Police Department it has to get better at releasing data.

There is also a section on body cameras, and how police in over 400 cases failed to use body cameras properly.

Another area of concern is how police interact with children at schools. Dozens of Chicago Public Schools have voted not to have police officers return to the hallways this year, but it looks like there are failures there too.

This report found CPD failed to properly train all its school resource officers for the job of dealing with school kids.

Just this week, we revealed how police have been quick to intervene in school related matters.

The two main officers who dragged and used a Taser on a Marshall High School student have been issued suspensions, but again the training is lacking, and CPD is being told it has to get these officers the proper training to be around school kids.

The report determined they are making progress but still have a ways to go.