CHICAGO (CBS) — Justine is the PAWS Dog of the Week.

She is a one-year-old Labrador mix who is looking for a family to make her feel loved.

Justine is very sweet, but can be a little nervous when meeting new people. Once she warms up and gets to know you, she’ll be your best pal!

She would enjoy a quiet, adults-only home where she can be the center of attention and of course get tons of treats and belly rubs.

Justine likes to spend her time going on long walks in her quiet neighborhood and making new dog friends.

Wanna know how long it could take you to help pets like Karli? 60 seconds and a few taps on your phone screen. You could raise up to $2 for every survey you submit through Oct. 27 to help pups and cats in need! 🐶❤️🐱 Help us out: https://t.co/UfwtCRNi12 or text PETS to 90412. pic.twitter.com/eRmxCyPYk2 — PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) September 28, 2021

This cutie, along with many other adorable dogs and cats, is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago through its in-person adoption appointment process.

Click here to get to the PAWS Chicago website and learn more and schedule your appointment today.