CHICAGO (CBS)– A rideshare driver was assaulted while stopped at a red light in Lakeview.
Police said the female driver was stopped, near Clark and Roscoe streets just before 1 a.m., when a man approached as told her to take him home. The man reached into the car, hit her hand and pulled her phone off the dashboard.READ MORE: Woman Struck, Killed By Car While Crossing Street In West Ridge
The man then jumped onto the hood of her car and broke her windshield wiper.READ MORE: Runners Not Slowing Down Charity Fundraising Efforts Ahead Of The Chicago Marathon
The offender ran off and damaged the door of another rideshare vehicle in the 3300 block of North Clark Street.
Witnesses nearby held him down until officer officers arrived. The man is now in custody and charges are pending.MORE NEWS: Shots Fired At Police In Fuller Park
No one was seriously injured.