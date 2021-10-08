CHICAGO (CBS)– As Chicago Marathon weekend approaches, you’ll need to prepare for street closures.
The Marathon is on Sunday and some street in and around Grant Park are already closed for race setup.
Balbo Drive is closed both east and west bound between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
Balbo Drive will remain closed until early next Wednesday morning for cleanup.
For a full list of street closures, visit the Chicago Marathon website.