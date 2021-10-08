Astros Dominate White Sox Again In 9-4 Win, Take 2-0 Lead In ALDSCarlos Correa and the Houston Astros are relentless at the plate and in the field. That’s why they are so tough to beat in the playoffs.

Bears vs. Raiders: Three Things To WatchCan Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert fill the void at running back? It looks like a pretty big void. David Montgomery is out probably around a month with a knee injury.

Sox Ready To Welcome Back Fans On Sunday For Playoff GameRemember, it's only pre-paid parking for all home Sox playoff games. or you'll have to take a shuttle from a remote lot to 35th and Shields.

Dolphins-Buccaneers Preview: 'Tall Order For Dolphins To Get Things Turned Around' Against Buccaneers, Says NFL On CBS's Trent GreenBrady and the Buccaneers should be able to move the ball on the Dolphins, who have lost three straight and seem directionless.

Lance Lynn Knocked Out Early, Lance McCullers Dominates White Sox Bats As Astros Take Game 1 Of ALDS, 6-1White Sox ace Lance Lynn gave up five runs in 3 2/3 innings as Chicago fell to the Houston Astros on Thursday in the first game of the American League Division Series.

18 Former NBA Players, Including Proviso East's Shannon Brown, Arrested In Alleged Insurance Fraud SchemeEighteen former NBA players have been charged with defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan out of about $4 million, according to an indictment Thursday in New York.