(CBS) – The Equalizer returns for its second season on CBS and Paramount+ this Sunday night, October 10th at 8pm ET/PT. The Equalizer stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall. In the season two premiere, “Aftermath,” just as McCall considers ending her work as The Equalizer, she’s pulled back in when she takes on Detective Marcus Dante (Tory Kittles)as a new client who needs her help to find an untraceable group of bank robbers.
Check out the video above for a preview of season two and be sure to tune in this Sunday night, October 10th starting at 8pm on CBS or available to stream with Paramount+. Check your local listings for more information.