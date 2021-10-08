DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:carjacking, Chicago News, Crime, Hyde Park, Police-Involved Shooting, Toni Preckwinkle

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is responding to questions about a shooting involving a member of her security team.

The Forest Preserves Police officer fired a gun during an attempted carjacking outside Preckwinkle’s home in Hyde Park last month.

Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison sent Preckwinkle a letter asking why no one was ever told about the incident.

Preckwinkle responded in a letter that the incident happened in the city of Chicago, not on Forest Preserves property, so it’s a Chicago Police matter, and she didn’t want to jeopardize the investigation.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff