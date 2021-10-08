CHICAGO (CBS) — Win or else. The White Sox need to win three in a row against the Astros to survive the American League Division Series, after falling 9-4 on Friday afternoon in Houston.
Starter Lucas Giolito lasted only 4 1/3 innings, giving up four runs, but the White Sox were able to keep the game close through the top of the 7th inning, with the score tied 4-4.
But the Astros broke through for five runs in the bottom of the seventh, teeing off on relievers Aaron Bummer and Craig Kimbrel to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the best of five series.
The White Sox will return to Chicago on Sunday to try to get back into the series, although it’s still unclear whether Dylan Cease or Carlos Rodon will take the mound.