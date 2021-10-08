CHICAGO (CBS) — Get a split or face the possibility of getting swept.

That’s the situation facing the Chicago White Sox heading into a crucial game two Friday afternoon in Houston.

It’s not an elimination game, but to be down 0-2 would be a daunting task for the White Sox.

They will send Lucas Giolito to the mound in hopes to even this series at a game apiece before they head back to Chicago for game three.

Jose Abreu back in the lineup after he looked good with a couple of hits and the only RBI in game one. Tony La Sussa has the slugger at first base. Giolito went the distance in a blowout win over the Astros in the regular season.

La Russa said it will be either Dylan Cease or Carlos Rodon in game three Sunday. It’s good that Rodon is still in consideration.

Regardless of what happens Friday in game two, the Sox can’t wait to return the South Side for their first home playoff game in well over a decade.

Thirteen years to be exact. It was back in 2008 when the White Sox hosted a postseason game. It was called U.S. Cellular Field back then.

The grounds crew at Guaranteed Rate Field have been putting the finishing touches on the ballpark. A sellout crowd of 40,000 is expected Sunday night.

From digital ticketing to COVID safety precautions, Sox Marketing Head Brooks Boyer said a lot has changed since the last time they put on a show like this.

“It isn’t like riding a bike. We’re learning to ride the bike again. Our fans have been so great, they’ve been patient, so enthusiastic over the course of this season and we just can’t to feel what that atmosphere feels like,” Boyer said.

Besides the “Change the Game” rally towels, Boyer said the Sox have a couple of surprises in store.

Remember, it’s only pre-paid parking for all home Sox playoff games. or you’ll have to take a shuttle from a remote lot to 35th and Shields.