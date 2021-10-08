DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman was struck and killed by a car while crossing the street Friday morning in West Ridge.

According to police, a man was driving in the 2500 block of West Devon Avenue just before 6 a.m. when his car hit a 64-year-old woman who was crossing the street on Maplewood Avenue.

The woman was taken to St. Francis Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 40-year-old driver stayed at the scene.

This is a developing story. 

