CHICAGO (CBS) — A 42-year-old Chicago man is in critical condition after being pulled from Highland Lake Saturday morning authorities said.
Lake County Sheriff's Deputies say at approximately 8:15 a.m., they were dispatched to the lake located at 34481 N. Circle Drive, for a report of a man who went into the lake but did not resurface.
Sheriff's deputies arrived and determined the man was going to take a canoe into the middle of the lake. Before he could get inside the canoe, it started floating away from a pier he was launching from.
The man jumped into the water to try and retrieve the canoe but did not resurface. The man was not wearing a life vest.
Multiple fire agencies arrived to search the lake for the man. He was pulled from the water, unconscious, and transported via ambulance to Advocate Condell Medical Center in critical condition.
No foul-play is suspected. Sheriff’s detectives are investigating.