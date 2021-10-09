CHICAGO (CBS) — It is countdown to race day for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. In a matter of hours, tens of thousands of runners will pack neighborhood streets.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports the return of the marathon after last year’s pandemic hiatus brings the usual traffic alerts, as well as concerns about the unusually warm weather.

This year, things are almost back to normal, after COVID-19 forced last year’s race to go virtual.

On Saturday, runners went to the Marathon Expo to pick up their race packets.

About 33,000 runners are expected to participate on Sunday, including approximately 9,000 running for charity.

The marathon will go through 29 neighborhoods. With that comes many street closures.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications said many street closures will begin around 7 a.m., with streets slowly reopening starting around 10 a.m., but others lasting as late as 4:30 p.m.

About 2 million people are expected to watch from the sidelines, but they – along with participants – will be dealing with heat.

Temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s, but runners usually like the 50s.

“We’ve trained in the hot weather, but we’ve never run a marathon in this hot weather. So it’s going to be our first. So we’re hydrated. We think we’re prepared. We hope we’re prepared,” runner Marie Pope said.

“Each community you run through, you get a different flavor, because you’re running through different neighborhoods. So you get a full flavor of the melting pot Chicago actually is,” runner Joe Pope said.

The marathon officially kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Sunday.