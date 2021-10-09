Wisconsin Badgers Trounce Fighting Illini 24-0 On Homecoming Weekend For IllinoisIllinois coach Bret Bielema was facing his old team and trying for his 100th career coaching win, but his team was listless and ineffective from the opening kickoff.

Bears Place RB David Montgomery On Injured Reserve, Reactivate LB Danny TrevathanThey also announced defensive tackle Akiem Hicks did not travel with the team and will miss Sunday’s game at Las Vegas.

Astros Dominate White Sox Again In 9-4 Win, Take 2-0 Lead In ALDSCarlos Correa and the Houston Astros are relentless at the plate and in the field. That’s why they are so tough to beat in the playoffs.

Bears vs. Raiders: Three Things To WatchCan Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert fill the void at running back? It looks like a pretty big void. David Montgomery is out probably around a month with a knee injury.

Sox Ready To Welcome Back Fans On Sunday For Playoff GameRemember, it's only pre-paid parking for all home Sox playoff games. or you'll have to take a shuttle from a remote lot to 35th and Shields.

Dolphins-Buccaneers Preview: 'Tall Order For Dolphins To Get Things Turned Around' Against Buccaneers, Says NFL On CBS's Trent GreenBrady and the Buccaneers should be able to move the ball on the Dolphins, who have lost three straight and seem directionless.