CHICAGO (CBS) — Local leaders joined 250 Chicago girls on Saturday for a talk, luncheon, and workshops to empower.
They gathered for the Girls Who Brunch Chicago Experience Tour at Lavizzo Elementary School in Roseland.READ MORE: Mayor Lori Lightfoot Wants Chicago Park District CEO Mike Kelly Fired Over Handling Of Lifeguard Sex Abuse Scandal
The emphasis is on literacy, education, life skills, and health and wellness.READ MORE: 14 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
The girls – ages 9 to 17 – are future leaders who will make a difference in their communities.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Summerlike Weather Returns
Organizers say the special day shows them they’re supported, loved and valued.