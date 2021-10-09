CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people, including two teenagers, were wounded Saturday night in a drive-by shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood.
Police said the victims were in the 3500 block of West 12th Place shortly before 8 p.m., when someone pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the left hand, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the left leg, and also was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the buttocks, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
No one was in custody Saturday night. Area Three detectives were investigating.