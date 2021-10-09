By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A person was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Saturday, authorities said.
Illinois State Police said it investigated a shooting in the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 83rd that happened around midnight. A person was wounded and taken to an area hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Traffic was diverted at 83rd Street for investigation but lanes were reopened at about 1:40 a.m.
There have been nearly 200 expressway shootings in the Chicago area so far this year, compared to 128 in all of 2020. Illinois State Police last week it would would be increasing the number of evening and overnight patrols on the expressways in response to a surge in violence over the past two years.