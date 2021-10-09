DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Someone fired several shots at an off-duty police officer Saturday evening in south suburban Harvey, authorities said.

Harvey spokeswoman Giavonni Nickson said the off-duty officer near 154th and Wood streets on his way to work around 6:10 p.m., when someone started shooting at him.

The officer was not shot, but was taken to the hospital, and was released in good condition, according to Nickson.

The shooter caused a crash while fleeing the scene, and was not in custody Saturday night.

Further details were not immediately available.

