By Ed Curran
Bank Of America Chicago Marathon, Chicago Weather, Chicago Weather Forecast, chicago white sox astros

CHICAGO (CBS) — A partly sunny, breezy and hot Sunday. Marathon runners begin with a 68° temp and it climbs to 78° by noon. Southwest wind of 15-25 mph and rather humid conditions. In addition, we can’t rule out a stray shower or storm. Not your ideal Chicago Marathon weather.

Mostly cloudy for the Sox game Sunday night with mild temps.

Rain chances increase by Monday afternoon.

October 10

Normal- 65

Saturday- 80

Today- 83

Record high is 86.

Sunrise- 6:59am

Forecast

Today- partly sunny, breezy, hot, high of 83. A stray shower or storm is possible.

Tonight- mostly cloudy 67

Monday- showers and storms, 78.