GARY (CBS) — A mystery unfolding in Gary, Indiana on Sunday night.
According to the Lake County Coroner, the body of an unknown white man was discovered in the 8600 block on Juniper Terrace.READ MORE: Four Wounded, One Killed In Wicker Park Mass Shooting
The coroner’s office was called to the home around 2 p.m. on Sunday.READ MORE: Man Killed After Being Struck By CTA Bus On North Marine Drive
The John Doe was pronounced dead at the home around 3:30 p.m.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Potential For Severe Weather Coming On Monday
Lake County Coroner’s Office, Gary Police Department and Lake County CSI are investigating.