CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged in an attack on the CTA L platform that sent a woman tumbling onto the tracks.
It happened on Friday night near the Cermak green line station. Police say Gary Coleman, 32, punched a 66-year-old woman several times in the face.
She fell onto the tracks and was rescued and treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Coleman is facing several aggravated battery charges.