CHICAGO (CBS) — The 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon kicked off at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Runners and spectators filled the streets of downtown Chicago to run the first marathon since 2019. Here are this year’s winners:
Men’s Elite – Seifu Tura coming in 2:06:12.
MALE CHAMPION: Seifu Tura at 2:06:12 pic.twitter.com/o9YbUezJ4J
Women’s Elite – Ruth Chepngetich coming in 2:22:31.
FEMALE CHAMPION: Ruth Chepngetich at 2:22:31 pic.twitter.com/3YDzKfhIAP
Men’s Wheelchair- Daniel Romanchuk coming in 1:29:07
MALE WHEELCHAIR CHAMPION: Daniel Romanchuk at 1:29:07 pic.twitter.com/RolaMdDxzm
Women’s Wheelchair – Tanyana McFadden coming in 1:48:57.
FEMALE WHEELCHAIR CHAMPION: Tatyana McFadden at 1:48:57 @TatyanaMcFadden pic.twitter.com/shPbNvhhKM
Thousands traveled from all over to participate in the marathon. Last year’s marathon was cancelled due to COVID-19.