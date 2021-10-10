DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:2021 Chicago Marathon Winners, Bank Of America Chicago Marathon, Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO (CBS) — The 2021 Bank of America Chicago Marathon kicked off at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Runners and spectators filled the streets of downtown Chicago to run the first marathon since 2019. Here are this year’s winners:

Men’s Elite Seifu Tura coming in 2:06:12.

Women’s Elite –  Ruth Chepngetich coming in 2:22:31.

Men’s Wheelchair- Daniel Romanchuk coming in 1:29:07

Women’s Wheelchair – Tanyana McFadden coming in 1:48:57.

Thousands traveled from all over to participate in the marathon. Last year’s marathon was cancelled due to COVID-19.

