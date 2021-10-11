CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities have issued a statewide AMBER Alert in Indiana for a baby girl who is missing from Merrillville, and believed to be in extreme danger.
According to Merrillville Police, 7-month-old Xeniyah Sanders was last seen at 5:35 a.m. Monday, when her mother told police 35-year-old Leandre Nutull entered their home through a window, took Xeniyah without permission, and fled through a window.
Xeniyah is a 7-month-old Black girl, 2 feet tall, 25 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with a watermelon on the front and the words "Grandpa is one in a melon," a diaper, and no shoes.
Nutull is a 5-foot-9, 150-pound Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat and black jeans, and driving a silver 2006 Acura TL with Illinois license plates CU62616. Police believe he is in Illinois.
It was not immediately clear if Xeniyah and Nutull are related.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Merrillville Police at 219-660-0028 or 911.