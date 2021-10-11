DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:arizona, Chicago News, Chicago Sky, Mayor Kate Gallego, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Phoenix, Wager

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is one step closer to winning a bet with the mayor of Phoenix, Arizona.

The Chicago Sky played the Phoenix Mercury in game one of the WNBA finals, and won.

At stake from Chicago are treats from Brown Sugar Bakery, Half Acre Beer and food from Medici Restaurant on 57th.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is matching that wager, with goods from women-owned businesses in Phoenix.

