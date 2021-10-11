CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 42 people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend, and at least three of those people has died.

Police said Sunday around 11:10 p.m., a man was found unresponsive in an alley, in the 300 block of 102nd Street with gunshot wounds to the arms and stomach. He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No arrests have been made.

Police said, around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, a 45-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of South Kildare Avenue in Little Village, when two people pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting.

The victim was shot in the torso, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

The weekend’s gun violence also included three people who were wounded in a drive-by shooting after a funeral in West Englewood.

Police said, around 5:40 p.m. Friday, three people were attending a funeral repast in the 6000 block of South Ashland Avenue, when someone in a Jeep pulled up and fired shots.

A 55-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, A 70-year-old man was shot in the left hand, and a third male victim was shot in the left arm. Two of the victims went to University of Chicago Medical Center, and the third went to St. Bernard, all in good condition.

Three people, including two teenagers, also were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Lawndale.

Police said the victims were in the 3500 block of West 12th Place shortly before 8 p.m., when someone pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting.

A 20-year-old man was shot in the left hand, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the left leg, and also was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the buttocks, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Meantime, a woman was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Saturday, authorities said.

Illinois State Police said it investigated a shooting in the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 83rd shortly before midnight Friday night.

A 23-year-old woman was wounded and taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said: