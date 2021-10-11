CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 42 people have been shot in Chicago so far this weekend, and at least three of those people has died.
Police said Sunday around 11:10 p.m., a man was found unresponsive in an alley, in the 300 block of 102nd Street with gunshot wounds to the arms and stomach. He was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

No arrests have been made.
No arrests have been made.
Police said, around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, a 45-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of South Kildare Avenue in Little Village, when two people pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting.
The victim was shot in the torso, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.
The weekend’s gun violence also included three people who were wounded in a drive-by shooting after a funeral in West Englewood.
Police said, around 5:40 p.m. Friday, three people were attending a funeral repast in the 6000 block of South Ashland Avenue, when someone in a Jeep pulled up and fired shots.
A 55-year-old man was shot in the right shoulder, A 70-year-old man was shot in the left hand, and a third male victim was shot in the left arm. Two of the victims went to University of Chicago Medical Center, and the third went to St. Bernard, all in good condition.
Three people, including two teenagers, also were wounded in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Lawndale.
Police said the victims were in the 3500 block of West 12th Place shortly before 8 p.m., when someone pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the left hand, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the left leg, and also was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the buttocks, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
Meantime, a woman was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway early Saturday, authorities said.
Illinois State Police said it investigated a shooting in the southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan near 83rd shortly before midnight Friday night.
A 23-year-old woman was wounded and taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
In other shootings since 5 p.m. Friday, police said:
- At 6:42 p.m. Friday, a 21-year-old man was standing on the street in the 4900 block of West 44th Place in Garfield Ridge, when someone shot him in the leg. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 7:21 p.m. Friday, a 22-year-old woman was inside a home in the 1400 block of East 69th Street in Grand Crossing, when she was shot in the leg. Police believe the gun was fired from another room in the home. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.
- At 8:20 p.m. Friday, a 20-year-old man was sitting in a home in the 6800 block of South Wood Street in Englewood, when someone in a white van pulled up outside, got out of the vehicle, and fired shots at the house. The victim was shot in the upper right leg, and was taken to the hospital in good condition.
- At 10:07 p.m. Friday, a 36-year-old man was walking in an alley in the 0-100 block of East 87th Street in West Chatham, when a masked gunman in a black SUV shot him in the arm and leg. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
- At 10:30 p.m. Friday, a 19-year-old man was standing outside in the 5600 block of South Throop Street in Englewood, when two gunmen got out of a black Chevy Camaro and opened fire. The victim was shot in the back and abdomen, and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
- At 11:25 p.m. Friday, a 41-year-old man was walking in the 8500 block of South Escanaba Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood, when someone in a gray sedan shot him in the leg. A friend took the victim to Advocate Trinity Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.
- At 2:25 a.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old man was found shot in the leg inside a home in the 0-100 block of North Leclaire Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.
- At 2:26 a.m. Saturday, a 28-year-old man was shot in the leg and lower backside during an argument in an apartment building in the 1100 block of North Central Park Avenue in Humboldt Park. The victim went to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.
- At 3:31 a.m. Saturday, a 37-year-old man was walking in the 7100 block of South Langley Avenue in Park Manor, when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the foot, and was listed in good condition.
- At 5:57 a.m. Saturday, a 20-year-old woman was riding in a car in the 1300 block of South Michigan Avenue in the South Loop, when someone shot her in the left elbow. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized.
- At 5:53 p.m. Saturday, two teenagers were on the street in the 2500 block of West 70th Street in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, when someone in an SUV pulled up and started shooting. An 18-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the left arm, and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.
- At 7:19 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 4600 block of South Michigan Avenue in Bronzeville, when someone shot him in the lower back. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
- At 8 p.m. Saturday, a 33-year-old man was walking in the 7800 block of South Lafayette Avenue in West Chatham, when someone in a passing car shot him in the leg. The victim was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in fair condition.
- At 8:59 p.m. Saturday, two men were in the 1500 block of South Christiana Avenue in Lawndale, when someone in a gold pickup truck started shooting. A 23-year-old man was shot twice in the leg, and went to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. A 51-year-old man was shot in the leg, and also went to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.