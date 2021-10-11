CHICAGO (CBS)– The 69th annual Columbus Day parade will march down State Street Monday afternoon.
It kicks-off from Wacker Drive at 1p.m., heading south to Van Buren.READ MORE: 3 Killed, 38 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
There, the Joint Civic Committee of Italian Americans will talk about status of the holiday, and Columbus statues that have been removed from around Chicago.
Those statues were taken down as a push to rename the holiday, Indigenous Peoples Day grows.READ MORE: At Least 1 Dead, 3 In Serious Condition After Crash Involving 7 Vehicles On Kennedy Expressway
Supporters of the name change point to Columbus’s history of murder, genocide and other violent crimes committed against the Native American people he encountered.
The Cook County board has delayed a vote to rename the holiday. A protest rally is planned for Monday afternoon at 10 a.m. in Pottawattomie Park located in Rogers Park.MORE NEWS: Merck Asks FDA For Emergency Authorization For First Pill To Treat COVID-19