CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police want people to be aware of a string of catalytic converter thefts, the most recent ones in the Jefferson Park community.
According to CPD, the suspects pull up next to parked cars, climb underneath them, and steal the vehicle's catalytic converter.
CPD released a list of the incidents and locations:
• 3900 block of North Paris Ave. on October 7, 2021 at 4:06 am
• 3900 block of North Paris Ave. on October 7, 2021 at 4:10 am
• 3200 block of North Olcott Ave. on October 8, 2021 at 4:30 am
• 7300 block of West Chase Ave on between 9:00 pm October 8, 2021 and 5:00 am October 9, 2021
• 5600 block of North Nottingham Ave. on October 9, 2021 at 12:01 am
• 6100 block of North Olcott Ave. on October 9, 2021 at 2:37 am
• 5700 block of West Giddings St. on October 9, 2021 at 3:00 am
• 4800 block of North Mobile Ave. on October 9, 2021 at 5:02 am
Police described the suspects as three males wearing dark clothing and driving a black SUV. CPD said there are things people can do to protect their vehicles.
• Be aware of this crime and alert your neighbors.
• Have a mechanic install an anti-theft device on the catalytic converter
• If possible, secure vehicles inside of a garage or park in a well-lit area with heavy
pedestrian/vehicle traffic.
• Install surveillance cameras and ensure that they are functioning and recording.
• Pay special attention to any suspicious people or vehicles loitering in the area.
• Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of the offender(s)
including any vehicle description and license plate information.
CPD asks anyone with information can contact the Bureau of Detectives (Area Five) at 312-746-7394.