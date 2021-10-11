MLB Playoffs: White Sox Fight Off Elimination With 12-6 Victory Over Houston Astros

Justin Fields Throws First NFL Touchdown pass, Bears' Defense Dominates In VegasJustin Fields hyperextended his left leg and got the wind knocked out of him on a tackle in the second quarter. Although Chicago's rookie quarterback was seriously shaken up, he walked to the sideline and only stayed there for two plays before barging back onto the field.

For Chicago Marathon Spectators, It Becomes A Race Within The RaceAbout 35,000 runners hit the streets Sunday for the Bank Of America Chicago Marathon, and while, that is about 10,000 fewer runners than last time, the numbers didn't change the city's enthusiasm for the race.

Sky Open WNBA Finals With 91-77 Win Over MercuryKahleah Copper scored 22 points, Allie Quigley added 18 and the hot-shooting Chicago Sky opened the WNBA Finals with a 91-77 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.

Doerer Makes Late FG, No. 14 Irish Beat Hokies 32-29Jonathan Doerer kicked a 48-yard field goal with 17 seconds remaining, capping a dramatic rally to give No. 14 Notre Dame a 32-29 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday night.

Wisconsin Badgers Trounce Fighting Illini 24-0 On Homecoming Weekend For IllinoisIllinois coach Bret Bielema was facing his old team and trying for his 100th career coaching win, but his team was listless and ineffective from the opening kickoff.