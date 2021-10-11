CHICAGO (CBS)– At least one person is dead after a crash involving seven vehicles on the Kennedy Expressway overnight.
Police a semi truck was one of the seven vehicles involved in the crash that took place near Sayre Avenue around 11:20 p.m.
A least one person is dead and three others are in serious condition.
A witness told CBS 2 the truck was speeding as it approached the construction area.
"I'm pretty sure the truck had to be coming at least 70 miles per hour because it was so instant," Jairo Pachon said. "Every car around me got hit."
Lanes are still closed and driver should avoid the area by getting off at Central Avenue.