CHICAGO (CBS)– A 28-year-old man is in custody, following a manhunt after a child was found dead inside a home in LaPorte County, Indiana, early Monday morning.
According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in the 3100 block of East CR 875 South in rural Union Township, and located the body of a young child.READ MORE: AMBER ALERT: 7-Month-Old Xeniyah Sanders Missing From Merrillville, Indiana
After the child was found dead, sheriff’s officers began a search for a 28-year-old man who was considered a “person of interest” and was considered to be armed and dangerous.READ MORE: MLB Playoffs: White Sox Vs. Astros Game 4 Postponed Until Tuesday Amid Storm Threat
Around 9:15 a.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced the man had been taken into custody.
No charges have yet been filed.MORE NEWS: More Cancellations For Southwest Airlines Amid Staffing Shortage
Meantime, an investigation remains open in the child’s death.