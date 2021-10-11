DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Child Death, death investigation, Indiana news, LaPorte County

CHICAGO (CBS)– A 28-year-old man is in custody, following a manhunt after a child was found dead inside a home in LaPorte County, Indiana, early Monday morning.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in the 3100 block of East CR 875 South in rural Union Township, and located the body of a young child.

READ MORE: AMBER ALERT: 7-Month-Old Xeniyah Sanders Missing From Merrillville, Indiana

After the child was found dead, sheriff’s officers began a search for a 28-year-old man who was considered a “person of interest” and was considered to be armed and dangerous.

READ MORE: MLB Playoffs: White Sox Vs. Astros Game 4 Postponed Until Tuesday Amid Storm Threat

Around 9:15 a.m., the Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced the man had been taken into custody.

No charges have yet been filed.

MORE NEWS: More Cancellations For Southwest Airlines Amid Staffing Shortage

Meantime, an investigation remains open in the child’s death.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff