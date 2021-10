MLB Playoffs: White Sox Vs. Astros Game 4 Postponed Until Tuesday Amid Storm ThreatGame 4 of the ALDS will now start at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

'A Promise Is A Promise': White Sox Fan Vows To Get Tattoo In Leury Garcia's Honor Just Before His Big Home RunJust before Garcia gave the White Sox a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the 3rd inning, Twitter user bertboy posted “if leury hits a homer here, i’ll get a tattoo in his honor.”

MLB Playoffs: White Sox Fight Off Elimination With 12-6 Victory Over Houston Astros

Justin Fields Throws First NFL Touchdown pass, Bears' Defense Dominates In VegasJustin Fields hyperextended his left leg and got the wind knocked out of him on a tackle in the second quarter. Although Chicago's rookie quarterback was seriously shaken up, he walked to the sideline and only stayed there for two plays before barging back onto the field.

For Chicago Marathon Spectators, It Becomes A Race Within The RaceAbout 35,000 runners hit the streets Sunday for the Bank Of America Chicago Marathon, and while, that is about 10,000 fewer runners than last time, the numbers didn't change the city's enthusiasm for the race.

Sky Open WNBA Finals With 91-77 Win Over MercuryKahleah Copper scored 22 points, Allie Quigley added 18 and the hot-shooting Chicago Sky opened the WNBA Finals with a 91-77 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday.