CHICAGO (CBS)– A search is underway for a man considered armed and dangerous after a child was found dead inside a home in LaPorte County early Monday morning.
According to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a residence, in the 3100 block of east CR 875 South in rural Union Township, and located the body of a young child.
Officials named Alan D. Morgan, 28, as a person of interest. Morgan is considered armed and dangerous.
Morgan is believe to be driving a minivan that is missing both passenger side hubcaps and has an expired Indiana temporary license plate.
Anyone with information is aske to contact police.