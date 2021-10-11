DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:death investigation, LaPorte County

CHICAGO (CBS)– A search is underway for a man considered armed and dangerous after a child was found dead inside a home in LaPorte County early Monday morning.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence, in the 3100 block of east CR 875 South in rural Union Township, and located the body of a young child.

Officials named Alan D. Morgan, 28, as a person of interest. Morgan is considered armed and dangerous.

Alan Morgan

Morgan is believe to be driving a minivan that is missing both passenger side hubcaps and has an expired Indiana temporary license plate.

Anyone with information is aske to contact police.

