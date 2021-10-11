CHICAGO (CBS) — A tornado watch has been issued for most of northern and central Illinois and northwest Indiana, as a severe weather threat for Monday evening is coming in two waves.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for dozens of counties in Illinois and five in northwest Indiana through 9 p.m.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, the first wave of storms is moving in early afternoon through 4:00 p.m., and the next one right behind it from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
So far, clouds and stable rain have kept the atmosphere controlled. But a vigorous upper-level wave will move through over the next few hours, bringing strong lift and gusty, southerly winds.
Radar signatures are “sneaky” because they don’t look all that impressive, but brief tornadoes can quickly form without a clear sign on our velocity tracker.
Any storms that form will be fast-moving, generally to the north at 50 mph.
TONIGHT: Severe threat through Monday night. Low 59.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler. High 71.
WEDNESDAY: Chance of a storm. High 73.