CHICAGO (CBS) — Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the White Sox and Astros has been postponed until Tuesday, as storms are expected across the Chicago area most of Monday afternoon and evening.

The game had been scheduled for 2:37 p.m. Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, but will now start at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday instead.

Carlos Rodon, who was scheduled to start for the White Sox on Monday, will start Tuesday’s game.

All tickets and parking passes for Monday’s game will automatically transfer to Tuesday.

Today’s Game 4 of the American League Division Series between the #WhiteSox and Houston Astros has been postponed due to rain. It has been rescheduled for tomorrow, October 12, at 1:07 p.m. CT. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 11, 2021

The decision to postpone Game 4 comes on the heels of a thrilling 12-6 win for the White Sox in Game 3 on Sunday, avoiding elimination from the ALDS.

If the White Sox win in Game 4, the series heads back to Houston for a deciding Game 5 on Wednesday.

Down 2-0 going into Sunday, the White Sox staved off elimination with that exciting 12-6 win at Guaranteed Rate Field.

One thing – or really thousands – that helped the team rally was the fan support.

No surprise, White Sox fans won’t stop believing, and knew they could help their team get the win.

“It was electric. It was lit inside there. Sox in 5! We going all the way baby, we going all the way,” Sox fan Kevin Braxton said.

The crowd was definitely fired up after the win, and while things looked a little iffy early in the game, the faithful didn’t waver, knowing the South Siders would get the job done.

“We knew we were down. You just knew they were going to come back. There was a lot of energy knowing they would come back. Postive vibes only. Positive vibes only. Sox in 5!” Sox fan Tony Colletti said.

If you’re going to the game, the White Sox are asking fans to make the game a “blackout.” That means wearing all black to Guaranteed Rate Field.

A reminder if you’re driving to the game, you have to reserve your parking in advance at the White Sox parking lots. Your best bet might be to take the CTA or Metra to the game.