CHICAGO (CBS) — A White Sox fan has a promise to keep after Leury Garcia hit a 3-run home run on Sunday to help beat the Astros 12-6, and force Game 4 of the American League Division Series.
Just before Garcia gave the White Sox a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the 3rd inning, Twitter user bertboy posted “if leury hits a homer here, i’ll get a tattoo in his honor.”
A promise is a promise. https://t.co/k4vDwzBEev
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 11, 2021
After Garcia’s 436-foot bomb to center field, the White Sox replied, “A promise is a promise.”
LEURY LEGEND! pic.twitter.com/6NngjpYjlP
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 11, 2021
The White Sox went on to score six more runs and avoided elimination in the ALDS with a 12-6 win at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Now we’re just waiting to see the tattoo bertboy will get to celebrate.