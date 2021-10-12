CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman punched a man during an attempted robbery in West Town Monday night.
Police said a 34-year-old woman and 37-year-old man were walking, in the 2100 block of West Race Avenue around 10:05 p.m., when two men exited a gray Honda CRV with guns.
They pointed the gun at the man, who felt for his belongings and did not have money or a phone on him.
The offenders grabbed the woman’s jacket and demanded her belongings. The woman refused and punched one of the offenders. The men ran back to their SUV and one of the offenders fired shots before driving off.
The victims were not injured.
No arrests have been made.