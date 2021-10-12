CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — Al Capone may have died nearly 75 years ago, but last weekend, interest in his prized material possessions fetched millions at auction.
Some of his valuables were auctioned off for at least $3 million last Friday.
Several of “Scarface” Capone’s belongings, including what was said to be his favorite handgun, were sold at auction over the weekend in Sacramento, California.
The most popular item was Capone’s favorite handgun. It went for $860,000. Capone was convicted of income tax evasion in 1934 and served 11 years in Alcatraz. He died in his Florida home in 1947.
