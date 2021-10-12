CHICAGO (CBS) —Patchy fog is possible tonight with partly cloudy skies.
READ MORE: Student, Security Guard Shot Outside Wendell Phillips Academy High School In Bronzeville
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, southerly winds will increase during the day Wednesday ahead of our next system. Two rounds of rain are expected.
The first one by midday with the warm front. The warmest time of the day may actually be closer to sunset.
The second round arrives after dark as the cold front moves into our area. The Storm Prediction Center has our ADI under a “marginal” risk (level 1) for severe weather, especially with the second round.
READ MORE: Watchdog Report Finds CFD Still Has Problems Measuring Response Times To Emergency Calls
Another system increases rain chances to close the workweek. Dry & more “fall-like” this weekend.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 57.
WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms. High 73.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers. High 70.MORE NEWS: Chicago Area Bride Blames Southwest For Family Missing Her Wedding; 'I Didn't Have A Single Family Member Present'