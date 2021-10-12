CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot while putting antifreeze in his car Tuesday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
Police said the victim was putting antifreeze in his vehicle in the 0-100 block of North Albany Avenue around 6:25 a.m., when another car pulled up alongside him, and someone in the rear passenger seat shot him several times.
The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.
No one was in custody Tuesday morning.
Area Three detectives were investigating.