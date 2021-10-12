CHICAGO (CBS) — City officials are planning a weeklong celebration of Halloween in Chicago, bookended by a pair of parades, all while continuing efforts to keep kids and adults safe from COVID-19.

The city’s “Halloweek” festivities will kick off on Oct. 23, with the 3rd Annual UPSIDE DOWN Parade from noon to 3 p.m. in Washington Park.

The UPSIDE DOWN Parade is a “reverse” parade including 20-25 groups performing at stations along Russell Drive, which curves through the south portion of Washington Park. Families are invited to wear costumes and walk the parade route together, and collect goody bags at the end of the route.

Halloweek will conclude with the return of Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade on State Street on Oct. 30, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Local art and theater organizations, including the Lookingglass Theatre Company, the Joffrey Ballet, and After School Matters will put on the festive parade. Artists will help create unique floats, puppets, costumes, and other performances along State Street.

“Throughout this pandemic, we have learned that we can be open and do the things we love while staying safe,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “That is why I am thrilled to kick off our 2021 Halloweek celebration as part of My CHI. My Future. in conjunction with CDPH and our community partners. Beginning October 23, we’re offering a weeklong celebration of trick-or-treating and other activities that our children and families can once again enjoy. As we celebrate this holiday in a reimagined way, I want to remind everyone that this wouldn’t be possible without masking, social distancing, and most importantly vaccinations.”

Other activities during the week include:

The Chicago Park District, Chicago Police Department, and Chicago Public Library, with support from sponsors Mars Wrigley and Xfinity, will help residents celebrate ‘Halloweek on the Block’ with 11 pop-ups on residential streets throughout Halloweek.

The Chicago Park District will host virtual and in-person programming throughout the week from October 23 to October 30, including the Campfire Horror Movie Series. Residents will enjoy Hallowee-themed treats and giveaways from Mars Wrigley and Xfinity at various events, while supplies last.

Blommer Chocolate Company is creating 10,000 Halloween bags filled with candy and other goodies to help Chicagoans celebrate safely, which will be distributed at Halloweek activities and events. There will also be “golden tickets” hidden in select bags. Winners will receive an exclusive 10 lb. Blommer Chocolate bar.

Chicago businesses and organizations are asked to visit ChicagoHalloweek.org to register their COVID-safe Halloween activities. Starting on October 8, the website will feature a searchable list of all Halloweek programming happening across the city and will continue to be updated throughout the month of October.

Residents are encouraged to upload their Halloween costume pictures on www.chicagohalloweek.org and Instagram for a chance to win a 10-pound Blommer Chocolate bar.

For Halloween itself, city officials are asking anyone handing out candy to leave a light on, or hang a Halloween sign in their yard or window to let trick-or-treaters know their home is giving out candy.

Trick-or-treaters who aren’t vaccinated should wear masks whenever social distancing isn’t possible, and groups should remain small and keep moving, avoiding congregating in large groups. Anyone handing out candy also should wear masks, regularly sanitize their hands, and observe social distancing when possible.