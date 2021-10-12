DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:AL Central, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, MLB

CHICAGO (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer and scored four times, and the Houston Astros eliminated the Chicago White Sox with a 10-1 victory in Game 4 of their AL Division Series.

Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman each hit a two-run double as the Astros advanced to the AL Championship Series for the fifth straight year, bouncing back from Sunday night’s 12-6 loss with their usual relentless brand of baseball.

Michael Brantley had three hits and two RBIs.

