CHICAGO (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer and scored four times, and the Houston Astros eliminated the Chicago White Sox with a 10-1 victory in Game 4 of their AL Division Series.
Carlos Correa and Alex Bregman each hit a two-run double as the Astros advanced to the AL Championship Series for the fifth straight year, bouncing back from Sunday night’s 12-6 loss with their usual relentless brand of baseball.
Michael Brantley had three hits and two RBIs.
To the best fans in baseball – THANK YOU!
We felt your energy and passion all season long. We can’t wait to see you back at Guaranteed Rate Field in 2022. pic.twitter.com/3ok9wjtXHL
— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 12, 2021
© 2021 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.