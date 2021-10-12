CHICAGO (CBS) — As the holiday shopping season approaches, Nordstrom is planning to hire more than 28,000 seasonal and regular employees in the U.S. and Canada.
The department store chain will be hiring staff for its stores, as well as its supply chain and warehouses.
“Our employees play a critical role in delivering a festive and joyful holiday experience— from picking the best gifts to fulfilling every order, our teams help provide the best possible experience as the gift-giving destination for our customers,” the company said in a statement.
The company said new workers at its Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores will be eligible for up to $650 in incentives.
New supply chain employees are eligible for up to $2,500 in bonuses.
All employees also are eligible for a 20% discount om merchandise, and can get medical coverage and retirement plans.
Nordstrom will be hosting hiring events nationwide at stores and fulfillment centers. Applicants can visit any Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack store between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 or Oct. 29; or any supply chain facilities between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Oct. 16 or Oct. 28.
Job openings are listed on the company's website, careers.nordstrom.com.