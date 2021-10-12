CHICAGO (CBS) — A new work of art in Chinatown is paying tribute to a woman who worked to improve the lives of Asian Americans.
The sculpture is called "Red Angel." It stands at the corner of Princeton and Tan Court in honor of Bernie Wong. She founded the Chinese American Service League to help with services, training and legal issues for people emigrating from China.
Wong died from stomach cancer in April. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she helped the entire city with her work.
"Through decades of advocacy, activism and community service, she blazed a trail of successes and opened countless doors for those who looked like her and had similar experiences. We were all, regardless of our origins, the better for it," said Lightfoot.
The sculpture is just across the street from the Chinese American Service League.