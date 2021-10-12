CHICAGO (CBS) — A person stole a Chicago Fire Department ambulance on Tuesday night, striking a bicyclist and a car during the getaway.
It all started in the 2200 block of West Division. It was there that the cyclist and vehicle were hit.READ MORE: It's Not Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas: Stress, Delays On Global Supply Chain Leave Businesses Scrambling
The alleged thief fled and crashed near Astor Street and North Boulevard where he was arrested by Chicago Police.
The bicyclist self-transported to St Mary Hospital with minor injuries.MORE NEWS: Student, Security Guard Shot Outside Wendell Phillips Academy High School In Bronzeville
Charges are pending.