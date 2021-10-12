CHICAGO (CBS) — A student and a security guard were wounded Tuesday afternoon in a shooting outside Wendell Phillips Academy High School in the Bronzeville neighborhood.
According to unconfirmed police dispatch reports, the shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m., around dismissal time, outside of the school, which is located at 244 E. Pershing Rd.
Chicago Fire Department officials said a security guard, who appears to be in his 40s, was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, but his condition was not immediately available.
A 14-year-old girl, a sophomore, was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition. CBS 2's Dana Kozlov spoke to family members at the hospital who said the girl was stable, but did not know the circumstances that led to the shooting. An aunt was near the school, picking up her children, when she heard the shots. At the time, she was also looking to pick up the teenager, but drove around the corner to avoid the shooting.
Family told CBS 2 that many members were at a cemetery honoring another relative whose birthday is today. He was shot and killed 6 years ago. They got the call about the 14 year old while they were there.
Further details were not immediately available.