CHICAGO (CBS)– The White Sox and Astros will play Game 4 of the American League Division Series Tuesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.
It's another must-win game for the Sox after Monday's game got moved to this afternoon due to rain.
The game is set for 1:07 p.m.
White Sox fans are looking forward to it, especially after a 12 to 6 win for the Sox on Sunday during Game 3.
If they can win this afternoon's game, the series heads back to Houston for a deciding Game 5 on Wednesday.
If you had a ticket or parking pass for Monday’s game it will automatically transfers for Tuesday’s game.