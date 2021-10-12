DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mugo Odigwe
Filed Under:Chicago, Guaranteed Rate Field, White Sox

CHICAGO (CBS)– The White Sox and Astros will play Game 4 of the American League Division Series Tuesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field.

It’s another must-win game for the Sox after Monday’s game got moved to this afternoon due to rain.

The game is set for 1:07 p.m.

White Sox fans are looking forward to it, especially after a 12 to 6 win for the Sox on Sunday during Game 3.

If they can win this afternoon’s game, the series heads back to Houston for a deciding Game 5 on Wednesday.

If you had a ticket or parking pass for Monday’s game it will automatically transfers for Tuesday’s game.